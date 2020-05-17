ROCK STREAM - Florence I. Denmark, age 88, of Rock Stream, N.Y. passed away peacefully but with a broken heart, in the comfort of her home on Friday (May 15, 2020).
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions services will be private for the family. She will be buried alongside her husband in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ontario-Yates County Hospice Assoc., 756 Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456.
Florence was born December 11, 1931 in Bradford, N.Y., the daughter of the late Adam and Mary (Poklinkowski) Olevnik. On June 10, 1950 in Bradford, she married the late Max Harlan Denmark, who passed away on May 27, 2019.
A devoted wife of almost 69 years, and a loving mother and grandmother she will be missed by her daughter, Barbara M. (Dale) DeWitt; and three sons Lynn H. Denmark, Tim L. Denmark, and Ron J. (Kay Austerman) Denmark all of Dundee; four grandchildren Jeffery, Ann, Benjamin, and Kara; three great-grandchildren Jeffery Jr., Cameron, and Landon Denmark; four sisters Mable Shoemaker of Dundee, Helen (Kenneth) Ketchum of Bath, N.Y., Joyce (Charlie Clover) Youmans of Horseheads, and Janice (Carl Stuck) Travis; and a sister-in-law, Beverly Olevnik of Penn Yan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a grandson, Michael Denmark; one sister; and four brothers.
Arrangements entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 17 to May 19, 2020.