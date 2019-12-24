Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home
77 Williams Street
Lyons, NY 14489
(315) 946-4230
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Olive Simmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Olive Simmons Obituary
LYONS – Florence Olive Simmons, 91, died Saturday (December 21, 2019).

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (December 26) at the Boeheim - Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday (December 27) at the funeral home, burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society.

Olive was born in Little Oleans, Md. on October 3, 1928, daughter of Marshall and Inez Browning Schetrompf. She had worked for Wayne County Nursing Home, in the kitchen. She loved camping & fishing.

She is survived her son, John D. (Linda K) Smith; grandson, Albert J. (Debbie) Smith; great-grandchildren Samantha, Jessie and Brandon Smith; great-great-grandson, Calvin Smith; sister, Margaret Lucia; four brothers Norman, Ronnie, Kenny, and Marty Schetrompf; several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by husband, Al in, 2004; sister, Melda; brothers Elmer, Dale, Orben, Donald, Albert and Lee Russell.

visit www.pusaterifuneral.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -