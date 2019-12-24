|
LYONS – Florence Olive Simmons, 91, died Saturday (December 21, 2019).
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (December 26) at the Boeheim - Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday (December 27) at the funeral home, burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society.
Olive was born in Little Oleans, Md. on October 3, 1928, daughter of Marshall and Inez Browning Schetrompf. She had worked for Wayne County Nursing Home, in the kitchen. She loved camping & fishing.
She is survived her son, John D. (Linda K) Smith; grandson, Albert J. (Debbie) Smith; great-grandchildren Samantha, Jessie and Brandon Smith; great-great-grandson, Calvin Smith; sister, Margaret Lucia; four brothers Norman, Ronnie, Kenny, and Marty Schetrompf; several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by husband, Al in, 2004; sister, Melda; brothers Elmer, Dale, Orben, Donald, Albert and Lee Russell.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019