ROCHESTER/NEWARK–Florence (Marcano) Polverino, 93, died April 21, 2019.
Calling hours will be Thursday (April 25) from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Ct., Newark, NY. A service will be held at the Funeral Home Friday (April 26) at 11 a.m. followed by internment at the East Palmyra Cemetery on Whitbeck Road.
Memorial contributions in memory of Florence Polverino may be made to: Lifetime / Hildebrandt Hospice, Attn: Donations, 3111 Winton Rd. S, Rochester, 14623.
Florence was born in Manhattan New York City and worked as an executive secretary for National Lead Corporation and later Merck & Co before moving to East Palmyra where she settled with her husband, Ernest Polverino and together raised their son, Gennaro Marc Polverino MD, while living on a small farm. She became involved in the local community serving as a trilingual teacher's assistant helping Spanish and Italian-speaking students learn English and math. She was also a local activist.
She is survived by her son, Gennaro Marc Polverino MD; brother, Emmanuel Marcano, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Florence is predeceased by her husband, Ernest Polverino; her parents Ralph and Petra Marcano; and brother, Ralph Marcano.
Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark NY.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019