Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery. Florence's
Florence W. "Skip" (White) Brignall

Florence W. "Skip" (White) Brignall Obituary
WATERLOO – Florence Brignall, 80, passed away Thursday (October 31, 2019) at Huntington Living Center.

Friends and family are invited to a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday (November 9) in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Florence's family request memorial contributions be directed to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River Street, Waterloo, NY 13165.

She was born June 4, 1939 the daughter of the late James and Jane (Bahan) White. Florence was a 1957 Graduate of Mynderse Academy. She enjoyed being outside, going on walks and working in her gardens.

Florence is survived by her son, Richard Brignall; sisters Joanne Beers and Jacqueline Farney; a sister-in-law, Donna Ellison; a brother-in-law, Merlin (Kathy) Brignall; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rodger; a sister, Jean (Joseph) Sinicropi; brothers James and Glen White; brothers-in-law Dale, John and Larry Brignall.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
