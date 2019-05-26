PHELPS - Floyd A. Ridley, age 87, of Phelps passed away peacefully on Thursday (May 23, 2019) at the Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic.
There will be on prior calling hours. A celebration of Floyd's life will be held on his and Eleanor's 68th wedding anniversary, August 23rd at the Phelps American Legion. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Remembrances may be made to a church or a Phelps organization of your choice in Floyd's memory.
Floyd was born July 19, 1931 in Syracuse, the son of the late Charles and Doris Ridley. He served in the Korean War and was a member of the Phelps American Legion. He was a member of St. Francis Church. Floyd owned and operated the Old Mill Liquor Store for many years. He was a former mayor of Phelps, one of the founders of the Preston Foundation, former president of the Phelps Chamber of Commerce and on the Phelps Village board for over 20 years. Floyd loved his town, friends and family. He will be sadly missed by all.
Floyd is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eleanore Walkowicz Ridley; children Randolph (Kim) Ridley and Paula (Terry) Atkinson; grandchildren Sarah (Jay) Buckley, Charles Atkinson and Max (Jade) Ridley; great-grandchildren Ruby Ruth Buckley and Lily Rose Buckley.
Floyd is predeceased by his parents and sister, Elizabeth Eackert.
Arrangements by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 26 to May 28, 2019