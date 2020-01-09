|
SENECA FALLS – Frances A. Fisco, 61, of Route 414, Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Monday (January 6, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital Rochester, N.Y.
Family and friends may attend Frances' Memorial Mass on Saturday (January 11) at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, N.Y. with Reverend Michael Merritt, as celebrant. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.
Frances was born in Somerville, N.J. on August 21, 1958, the daughter of the late Francis and Rosalie (Woychik) Geis. She has been residing in Seneca Falls for 12 years, coming from Jim Thorpe, Pa. She put her children's happiness above everything else, because what made her happy was seeing the joy in her children's eyes. Since December 5th, 1976, at the birth of her first child until the end, she lived her life for her children and her husband. Even at the end, all she wanted was a happy life for her family. She went above and beyond and brought light into the lives of everyone she touched. Frances was a bastion of motherhood, she would say "we may not be rich in money, but we're rich in love". Nothing could be more true, because of the love Frances gave. Frances may be gone but her spirit will live on with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Fisco of Seneca Falls, whom she married on October 23, 1986; two daughters Rosalie (Robert) Sharrow, Seneca Falls, N.Y. and Rebecca Fisco, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; five sons Scott (Corryn) Gruber, N.J., Jonathan (Sheena) Gruber, Calif., Matthew (Shannon) Payeur, Tenn., Jack (Brittany Farley) Fisco, Seneca Falls, N.Y., and Charlie Fisco, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; six grandchildren; one sister, Connie (Don) Stalker, Mich.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Please consider leaving a condolence of memory of Frances at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020