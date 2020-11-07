1/
Frances A. "Pete" Moses Jr
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLYDE - Francis A. Moses, Jr., "Pete", 68, of Clyde passed away at home on Tuesday (November 3, 2020).

Due to Covid restrictions, calling hours will be limited to family from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday (November 9) with a service at 1:00 p.m. at the Pusateri - Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus Street, Clyde. Burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery following the service. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2021 for all friends and family.

He was born May 19,1952 in Waterloo to the late Francis A. Moses, Sr. and Orvella (Mills) Moses.

Pete was beloved by his family and worked hard to provide happiness to those around him. He loved nature, agriculture, and creating beauty. He has planted forests, nurtured orchards, managed wetlands and broken earth for many ponds and streams for the enjoyment of his children and grandchildren. Pete was always happiest around family and close friends and was often moved to laughter with them. He was satisfied with life and all that he had built with his hands. He was immensely proud of his children, a fact that he shared often. He will be missed and he is always loved.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Beth (Marino) Moses; son, Peter (Yvonne) Moses; daughters Aimee Moses and Sarah (Craig) Pequignot; grandchildren London Carter, Maxwell Moses, Coralei Moses and Isabella Pequignot; sister, June Leeds; brothers and sisters-in-law James (Colleen) Marino, Dale (Maryann) Marino and David (Paula) Marino; as well as nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

If you would like to send any photos, memories or condolences to please contact petemoses@gmail.com Arrangements by the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde. Visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Pusateri Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Burial
Maple Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pusateri Funeral Home
68 Sodus Street
Clyde, NY 14433
(315) 923-7452
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pusateri Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved