SENECA FALLS - Frankie, 74, passed away early Tuesday morning (October 29, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.
Friends and family are invited to call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday (November 2) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Saint Mary's Cemetery.
Frankie's daughters request memorial contributions be directed to Saint Francis/Claire Parish, 25 Center Street, Waterloo, NY 13165.
She was born on May 25, 1945 in Seneca Falls, New York the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Rosetta) DePasquale. She was a graduate of Mynderse Academy. She worked as a Claim Adjuster for Metlife in Auburn. She was the happiest when spending time with her family.
Frankie is survived by her daughters Diana (Chester Olevnik) Perrotto and Kathleen (Donald) Stuck; sisters Celeste Duck and Anne Knipper; sister-in-law, Alice DePasquale; a grandson, Justin Olevnik; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her sisters Mary (Joseph William) O'Byrne and Philomena (Henry) Emerson; and her brother, the Honorable Daniel (Alice) DePasquale.
