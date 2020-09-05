OVID/ITHACA - Frances Delong Steen, 92, longtime resident of Ithaca and formerly of the Ovid area, passed away peacefully at home, following a brief illness.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday (September 8, 2020) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 Main Street in Ovid. Prayers of committal will be held privately at Ovid Union Cemetery. All attendees are required to wear a mask for attendance, additional guidelines will be explained at the funeral home, in an effort to comply with NYS Forward.
Kindly consider a donation in Frances' memory to the Tompkins County SPCA www.spcaonline.com
Frances was born at home in Ovid on February 25, 1928, one of eleven children born to Frank and Cecil (Hilkert) Delong. She had worked as a cook and retired from Willard Psychiatric Center, and then at Lakeside Nursing home for fourteen years, in addition to Happy Landing gas station. Frances enjoyed cooking for her family, hosting holiday gatherings and especially loved caring for her kittens and cats.
Frances was survived by her children Benita L. Steen of Ithaca and Craig A. Steen of Ovid; her grandchildren Derek Steen of Ovid, Cory Steen of Geneva, Robert Casey of Ovid, Nathaniel Steen of Buffalo, and Shawn, Chad, Ginger and Jessica Steen, all of the Interlaken area; numerous great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Ethel Steen; a brother, Frank Delong of Sheldrake; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian; her son, Eugene; stepchildren Bobby and Janice Steen; siblings Marcus, Clyde, James, Guy, Winfield, Beatrice Rosecrans, Blanche Christensen, Bertha Ferris and Bernice Coleman.
