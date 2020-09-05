1/
Frances Delong Steen
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OVID/ITHACA - Frances Delong Steen, 92, longtime resident of Ithaca and formerly of the Ovid area, passed away peacefully at home, following a brief illness.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday (September 8, 2020) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 Main Street in Ovid. Prayers of committal will be held privately at Ovid Union Cemetery. All attendees are required to wear a mask for attendance, additional guidelines will be explained at the funeral home, in an effort to comply with NYS Forward.

Kindly consider a donation in Frances' memory to the Tompkins County SPCA www.spcaonline.com

Frances was born at home in Ovid on February 25, 1928, one of eleven children born to Frank and Cecil (Hilkert) Delong. She had worked as a cook and retired from Willard Psychiatric Center, and then at Lakeside Nursing home for fourteen years, in addition to Happy Landing gas station. Frances enjoyed cooking for her family, hosting holiday gatherings and especially loved caring for her kittens and cats.

Frances was survived by her children Benita L. Steen of Ithaca and Craig A. Steen of Ovid; her grandchildren Derek Steen of Ovid, Cory Steen of Geneva, Robert Casey of Ovid, Nathaniel Steen of Buffalo, and Shawn, Chad, Ginger and Jessica Steen, all of the Interlaken area; numerous great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Ethel Steen; a brother, Frank Delong of Sheldrake; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian; her son, Eugene; stepchildren Bobby and Janice Steen; siblings Marcus, Clyde, James, Guy, Winfield, Beatrice Rosecrans, Blanche Christensen, Bertha Ferris and Bernice Coleman.

For information visit www.covertfuneralhome.com or call 607-869-3411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Covert Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Covert Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved