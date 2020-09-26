1/
Frances Fisher
1943 - 2020
RED CREEK - Frances Fisher, 77, of Red Creek, died on September 20, 2020 at Clifton Springs Hospital.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (October 3), at Christ Community Church, W. Genesee St., Clyde, with services to follow at 1:00 p.m.

Frances was born on April 24, 1943, the daughter of Milton Tallman, & Mildred VanHorn. Frances loved family time, bbq's, fishing, and her road trips

She is survived by her son, William Ellersick; her sisters Norma Campbell, Marjore Benjaman, Sheila (Michael) Casselman; grandchildren Aubrey, Owen, Brent, Logan, Mason; their mother, Crystal Benge; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as her friend and companion, Roy Fisher of Red Creek .

She was predeceased by her parents Milton and Mildred; and her long time friend, Ruth Lapp.

Arrangements by Pusateri Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Christ Community Church
OCT
3
Service
01:00 PM
Christ Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Pusateri Funeral Home
68 Sodus Street
Clyde, NY 14433
(315) 923-7452
