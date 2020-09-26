RED CREEK - Frances Fisher, 77, of Red Creek, died on September 20, 2020 at Clifton Springs Hospital.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (October 3), at Christ Community Church, W. Genesee St., Clyde, with services to follow at 1:00 p.m.
Frances was born on April 24, 1943, the daughter of Milton Tallman, & Mildred VanHorn. Frances loved family time, bbq's, fishing, and her road trips
She is survived by her son, William Ellersick; her sisters Norma Campbell, Marjore Benjaman, Sheila (Michael) Casselman; grandchildren Aubrey, Owen, Brent, Logan, Mason; their mother, Crystal Benge; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as her friend and companion, Roy Fisher of Red Creek .
She was predeceased by her parents Milton and Mildred; and her long time friend, Ruth Lapp.
Arrangements by Pusateri Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com