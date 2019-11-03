|
|
WATERLOO – Frances Lucille Goodman, 78, passed away on Tuesday (October 8, 2019) at
Geneva General Hospital, surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Fran was born February7, 1941, in Canandaigua, N.Y., the daughter of Calvin and Jennie Hixson. She retired from Finger Lakes DDSO after more than 30 years of being a devoted caregiver to her clients. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, plus her beloved dog, Star. She enjoyed going on trips to casinos and playing Bingo.
She is survived by her loving son, James (Brenda) Kaufman; special family members Harold Kaufman, Brenda Altemari, and Brianna Dailey; sister, Rachel Murray; brother, Joel Hixson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends Diane and Barb.
Fran was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Lester Hixson.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019