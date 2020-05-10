WATERLOO – Frances M. Jahna Brazo, 92, of Waterloo, N.Y., peacefully passed away Wednesday (May 6, 2020) at her home with her loving family by her side.
Calling hours and services will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu in flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glove House, Inc., Attn: Sherry Mandell, 220 Franklin St., Elmira, NY, 14904.
Frances was born July 14, 1927 in Junius, N.Y. She was employed in Waterloo at various businesses. Fran was best known for being a foster mother to many children. She was a member at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
She is survived by sons Michael Jahna of Geneva, N.Y., Kenneth J. Jahna of New Bern, N.C., Randy Jahna of Waterloo, N.Y., and Robert (Sonia) Davis of Geneva, N.Y.; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Audrey Lamie of Waterloo, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Joseph J. Brazo, Jr.; son, Captain Ronald E. Fisher; and many brothers and sisters.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times on May 10, 2020.