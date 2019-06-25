Frances M. Magill, age 78, died on Friday (June 21) surrounded by her family at Strong Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (June 26) at Cheney Funeral Home, 70 Main Street, Phelps, New York.



A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday (June 27) at St. Francis Church, 12 Church St. Phelps, with the burial immediately following in St. Francis Cemetery.



Donations can be made in her name payable to F.F. Thompson Foundation for the ICU, Gift and Donor Records, PO Box 270032, Rochester, NY 14627-0032 or online through the hospital webpage.



Fran was born on September 10, 1940 in Clifton Springs, New York to the late Stephen Anthony and Angelina Barbalace. After growing up in Phelps, she chose to live and raise her own family there. She was an active member of her community volunteering her time organizing many Phelps Sauerkraut Festivals, planning church functions and coordinating high school religious education classes. She ran Mike's Pizzeria with her husband, worked as a clerk at the Clifton Springs Hospital, and was a bus monitor before becoming a teaching assistant for the Phelps-Clifton Springs School district. After her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends and was most happy hosting gatherings at her home on Seneca Lake. She moved to Canandaigua with her husband where they could be closer to their family.



Fran is survived by her husband of 52 years, Michael S. Magill of Canandaigua; daughters Deborah (Frank) Colletti of Getsville, N.Y., Mary (Stuart) Dorgan of Canandaigua, N.Y., and Gina (Mark) Bennett of Rossville, Ga.; grandchildren Michael Colletti, Christopher (Erinn) Colletti, Maggie and Della Dorgan; brother, Ralph (Donna) Barbalace of Geneva, N.Y.; several nieces; and nephews.



She is predeceased by her sister, Phyllis Hedworth; and sister-in-law, Margaret "Peggy" Barbalace. Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 25 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary