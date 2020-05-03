GENEVA -- Frances M. Marino, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday (May 1, 2020) at Living Center North in Geneva.
In honoring Frances wishes, there will be no prior calling hours. Burial will be at the family's convenience.
Contributions may be made to Food for the Poor or Our Lady of Peace Parish in Frances memory.
Frances was born on Sept. 4, 1925, in Pittston, Penn. and was the daughter of the late Agnieszka and Wladyslaw Kevak. She worked at Don Alleson Athletic in Geneva as Inspector #1 on the jacket line. Frances was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish. She enjoyed cooking polish food for her family and keeping a clean house.
She is survived by her sons Patrick E. (Kuselin) Marino of Washington, Edward T. Marino of Geneva, and James P. (Kelly) Marino of Geneva; grandchildren Tom and Joe, Marcella and Marshall, Jennifer, Kimberly, Brittany and Rachael; and five great-grandchildren.
Frances is predeceased by her daughter, Marylee Spade.
Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmfh.com
In honoring Frances wishes, there will be no prior calling hours. Burial will be at the family's convenience.
Contributions may be made to Food for the Poor or Our Lady of Peace Parish in Frances memory.
Frances was born on Sept. 4, 1925, in Pittston, Penn. and was the daughter of the late Agnieszka and Wladyslaw Kevak. She worked at Don Alleson Athletic in Geneva as Inspector #1 on the jacket line. Frances was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish. She enjoyed cooking polish food for her family and keeping a clean house.
She is survived by her sons Patrick E. (Kuselin) Marino of Washington, Edward T. Marino of Geneva, and James P. (Kelly) Marino of Geneva; grandchildren Tom and Joe, Marcella and Marshall, Jennifer, Kimberly, Brittany and Rachael; and five great-grandchildren.
Frances is predeceased by her daughter, Marylee Spade.
Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 3 to May 5, 2020.