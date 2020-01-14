|
WATERLOO – Frances M. Ryan, 96, of Waterloo, N.Y., died Sunday (January 12, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, N.Y.
Family and friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday (January 19) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow immediately at the funeral home. Dale Andrews, pastor of the Assembly of God Church in Geneva, will officiate.
Spring burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.
Frances was born November 30, 1923, in Fayette, N.Y., the daughter of Elmer and Sadie J. McBride Kidd. She began employment with Finger Lakes Laundry in Geneva, until she left to be employed at J. C. Penney in Geneva. Fran was employed for 35 years with J. C. Penney as a sales associate, she left J.C. Penney to work at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo. She was employed with Huntington Living Center for many years.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Deborah B. Ryan of Waterloo, N.Y.; grandsons Patrick S. Ryan and Michael S. Ryan both of Waterloo, N.Y.; granddaughter, Carrieann Schreier of Waterloo, N.Y.; great-grandchildren Christina Schreier and Joshua Schreier both of Waterloo, N.Y.; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Fran was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth R. Ryan; son, Kenneth G. Ryan; and cousin, Edna Olschewske.
