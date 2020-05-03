GENEVA --Francis B. McCann (Frank), 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday (April 25, 2020) at the Living Center North in Geneva.
There will be a private service with an entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Frank's memory to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange Street, Geneva, NY 14456.
Frank was a lifelong resident of Geneva. He was born in 1931 and was the son of the late James V. and Fredericka (Burton) McCann. Frank graduated from Geneva High School, did a machinist apprenticeship and went on to complete a course at Community College of the Finger Lakes for welding in 1981. He married Patricia E. Cuddeback in 1959 and had five children. Frank worked for American Can Company until the plant closed. He introduced the first apprenticeship at the American Can. He worked various other jobs including, St. Stephen's Church as a custodian, John Siluk Plumbing, McCann & Sons Plumbing and kept records for McCann Enterprise. Frank enjoyed volunteering for the annual St. Stephen's June Happening and the Knights of Columbus annual Bonanza clam bake. Frank was a lifelong member for the Nester Hose Fire Company where he was very involved with the fire police, St. Stephen's Parish and the Knights of Columbus where he was secretary and historian. In his earlier days, the 60's, Frank introduced boat racing with his good friend Harold O'Connor. Frank enjoyed spending time with his wife, Pat, at their cottage on Waneta Lake.
Frank leaves his five children Patrick (late Debra Egan) McCann of Geneva, Shawn (Midge Griffiths) McCann of Geneva, Kelly (Rich) Kennerson of Grand Island, Francis (Mandy) McCann of Geneva, and Cecilia McCann of the Netherlands; grandchildren Jamie Egan, Ashley McCann, Cherish (Jacob) Gilmer, and Alexis McCann; two great-grandchildren Oliver and soon to be born, Hudson Gilmer; brother, James V. McCann, Jr; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Frank is predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia (Cuddeback) McCann; and daughter-in-law, Debra (Egan) McCann.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at both Living Center South and North for their dedicated support to both Frank and his family.
Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 3 to May 5, 2020.