Francis G. "Frank" Greene
1956 - 2020
ROMULUS - Francis G. "Frank" Greene, 64, former longtime resident of Tipperary Street in Romulus, passed away at his home in Dundee on Saturday (September 19, 2020).

A funeral service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday (September 25) at Seneca Community Church, 5738 State Route 96, in Romulus, officiated by Pastor Dave Spencer. Prayers of committal with military honors will then be held in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus. Face masks and social distancing protocols will be maintained for all services.

Kindly consider a donation in Frank's memory to Seneca Community Church or the Geneva Relay for Life

Frank was born in Cortland, N.Y. on August 18, 1956, one of nine children born to the late Merwin and Betty (Matson) Greene Sr. He proudly served his country in the US Army from 1973-1976. He had worked as security patrol at Seneca Army Depot until it's closure, and then worked at Sampson State Park for 26 years. Frank retired in August of this year, as the central store manager. Frank had been a member of VFW Post #6200 in Ovid and president of the local chapter of CSEA.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Knapp of Dundee; his sons Joe Greene of Romulus and Keith Greene of Geneva; his siblings Penny Newton of Binghamton, Merwin Greene of Cortland, Sally Scott of Cortland, Janet Ayers of Conyers, Ga., James Greene of Cortland and Ronald (Lori) Greene of Ithaca; stepchildren Rick (Courtney) Murphy of Penn Yan and Abigail (Nathan) Tormey of Watkins Glen; grandchildren Cole Murphy, Adelaide, Alayna and Nora Tormey; his mother-in-law, Esther Thurston of Lansing; and sisters-in-law Vicky Sinn of Auburn and Cathy Thurston of Geneva; as well as a large number of nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Penny Thurston-Greene in 2013; and by his brothers Ken and Clyde Greene.

Covert Funeral Home of Ovid has assisted the family with arrangements. For additional information, please call 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Seneca Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
