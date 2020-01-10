|
|
NEWARK - Frank Roberts, 87, died on Wednesday (January 8, 2020) at the Wayne County Nursing Home.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Frank was born on October 11, 1932 in Newark, N.J., the son of the late Francis and Mary Banks. He was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickson University in Teaneck, N.J., with a Bachelor in Business Management. Frank served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1955. For many years, he was co-owner with his wife Mary of the Arcadia Transportation Company. Frank was active in the community, he had volunteered on the Newark-Arcadia Volunteer Ambulance, had been a member of the Arcadia Post VFW, August Mauer Post American Legion, the Newark Elks Club and the Newark Lions Club.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; three children son, Andrew, daughters Elizabeth Miller and Kathryn (Robert) DeMarco; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Roberts; and a sister, Elizabeth Thiem.
www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020