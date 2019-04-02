LYONS– Francis "Fran" L. Lauferswiler, 85, of Pleasant Valley Rd., died Saturday (March 30, 2019).
There are no services planned. Burial in Caton, N.Y.
Memorials to Ronald McDonald House, West Moreland Dr. Rochester.
Fran was born in Monticello, N.Y. December 27, 1933, son of Charles and Hertha Phillip Lauferswiler. He retired from NYS. DOT in Coopers Plains as a snow plow and tractor trailer operator. He served as president of AVSO war dad's of VFW of Newark, he was a member of VFW, he liked to hunt and fish.
Survived by his children Michele Washburn of Walworth, Diane Elliott of Pa., Kathy Fix of Va.; eight grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren; two brothers Sylvester and Eugene; his sister, Victoria Bickham; several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his wife, Connie; daughter, Susie West; son, Albert; grandson, Jimmie; brother, Billie Hodencamp.
Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William, St. Lyons.
