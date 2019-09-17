|
GENEVA – Frankie W. Morley, III., age 33, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday (September 12, 2019).
Friends may call Tuesday (September 17) from 12 Noon to 1 p.m. at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home, 2583 E. Main St., Gorham, N.Y. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery in Canandaigua.
Frankie was born on March 29, 1986 in Geneva, N.Y. He was the son of Debbie L. Blackburn-Morley (Secor) and Francis W. Morley, Jr. Frankie worked at local restaurants as a chef and had many skills and trades. He enjoyed watching baseball, particularly the NY Yankees, and spending time with his family and friends. Frankie had a smile and laugh that will be remembered and cherished by many.
In addition to his parents, Frank is survived by his children Caidence, Bianca, and Francis W. IV; their mother, Cindy Rotondo; his siblings Nicholas Morley and Melissa A. Morley; his maternal grandfather, Roger Secor; paternal grandmother, Mary Morley; aunts Pam (Tom) Tierney and Dina Morley; uncles Billy (Jacquie) Morley and Brad (Wendy) Morley; his niece, Emma Morley-Sherman; and several cousins that he held dearly to his heart.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Carol Secor; paternal grandfather, Francis W. Morley Sr.; and his uncles Daniel Secor, Jeff Secor, and Brian Morley.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019