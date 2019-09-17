Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
(585) 526-6500
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Canandaigua, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Morley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis W. "Frankie" Morley III.


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis W. "Frankie" Morley III. Obituary
GENEVA – Frankie W. Morley, III., age 33, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday (September 12, 2019).

Friends may call Tuesday (September 17) from 12 Noon to 1 p.m. at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home, 2583 E. Main St., Gorham, N.Y. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery in Canandaigua.

Frankie was born on March 29, 1986 in Geneva, N.Y. He was the son of Debbie L. Blackburn-Morley (Secor) and Francis W. Morley, Jr. Frankie worked at local restaurants as a chef and had many skills and trades. He enjoyed watching baseball, particularly the NY Yankees, and spending time with his family and friends. Frankie had a smile and laugh that will be remembered and cherished by many.

In addition to his parents, Frank is survived by his children Caidence, Bianca, and Francis W. IV; their mother, Cindy Rotondo; his siblings Nicholas Morley and Melissa A. Morley; his maternal grandfather, Roger Secor; paternal grandmother, Mary Morley; aunts Pam (Tom) Tierney and Dina Morley; uncles Billy (Jacquie) Morley and Brad (Wendy) Morley; his niece, Emma Morley-Sherman; and several cousins that he held dearly to his heart.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Carol Secor; paternal grandfather, Francis W. Morley Sr.; and his uncles Daniel Secor, Jeff Secor, and Brian Morley.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to Frankie's family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now