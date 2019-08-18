|
|
Franklin Gerald Knapton of Friend, NY - born July 4th, 1953 passed away unexpectedly on July 31, 2019. His daughter, Angela Denise Druker (Knapton) born November 14, 1974 also passed away on August 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service in honor of both Frank and Angela will be held at 1 p.m. on August 24 at the United Methodist Church, 166 Main St., Penn Yan, NY. An onsite luncheon for family and friends will immediately follow.
Frank was a beloved husband of Vonda L. Knapton and father to Tracey (Gary) Thompson, Angela (Chad) Druker, Lisa (Joe) Soucy and grandfather to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with many other loved nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Frank worked at Coach & Equipment for 45 years. He loved racing stock cars at Dundee's local dirt track in his 20's and he was a big Nascar fan and enjoyed watching races in his spare time. He was an avid hunter and also enjoyed spending time with his wife and family at camp.
Angela lived her dream and served her community with passion and care as a registered nurse. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1992 and proudly completed nursing programs at SUNY Morrisville and FLCC.
She leaves behind her mother, Vonda; sisters Tracey and Lisa; husband, Chad Druker; sons Sean, Dylan and Anthony; step-daughter, Jessica and late step-son, Chad. Her compassionate, kind, loving nature and beautiful smile will live on in everyone who knew her.
