WILLIAMSON - Frank E. Clark, 77, went home to his Lord and Savior on November 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family
Frank was a retiree from Xerox after 35 years of dedicated employment. He was an active member of the Williamson Fire Company for over 50 years and held various office positions. He was Fire Commissioner for the Williamson Fire District for 18 years. He was past President of the Northern Central Firemen's Association, Williamson Senior Citizen Club, and the Wayne County Senior Citizen Action Council. He was past Representative of the State Wide Senior Citizen Action Council of NYS. Frank was on various committees for FASNY and also a member of the Wayne County Firemen's, Fire Police, and Fire Chief's Association, District 4 Fire Police Association, and Wayne County Fire Safety Committee. Frank was proudly awarded Senior Citizen of the Year for Wayne County based on all his civic accomplishments and dedication throughout the years. More importantly, he enjoyed traveling cross country to be with his family and loved to watch his grandchildren participate in athletics and marching band competitions.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Linda; daughter, Yvonne (Mike) Gelina; son, Franklin, Jr. (Christine) Clark; grandchildren Amanda (Eric) Vos, Kelsey Gelina, Lindsay (Matt) Spence, Lacey and Cameron Clark; great-grandchildren Natalie and E.J.; brother in law, Raymond (Pat) Freedline; as well as many extended family members and numerous friends.
He was predeceased by his siblings Pearl, Brenda, Raymond, Jr., and William.
