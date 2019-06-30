DUNDEE - Franklin Thomas Boyce Sr., age 98, of Dundee, N.Y. was reunited with his wife and son on the 28th day of June 2019.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday (July 3) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; where his funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Dundee United Methodist Church, 35 Water Street, Dundee, NY 14837.
"Frank" was born January 18, 1921 in East Orange, New Jersey, the son of the late John and Edna (Freer) Boyce. He graduated from Maplewood High School in N.J. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp for two years; and the U.S. Army for one year during World War II, Honorably Discharged in 1945. On Aug. 22, 1953 he married the former Joan Wahlers who passed away on the 28th day of September 2018.
Mr. Boyce was a farmer by passion for most of his life; and a carpenter by trade retired from the Local Carpenters Union. He was a member of Dundee United Methodist Church, and the Crystal Valley Grange.
He is survived by two sons F. Thomas Boyce Jr. of Branchport, and Robert W. Boyce of Dundee; a grandson, Richard T. "Ricky" (Monika) Boyce of Yorktown, Va.; a granddaughter, Susan L. (Andrew) Visiko of Penn Yan; four great-grandchildren Annabelle E. Boyce, Kimberly R. Visiko, Richard A. "Dickie" Boyce, and Victoria Ann Boyce; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was pre-deceased by a brother, John Boyce; and a son, John Richard "Rick" Boyce.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 30 to July 2, 2019