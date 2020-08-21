WATERLOO - Fred Smithoover, 72, passed away unexpectedly, Monday morning (August 17, 2020) at his home.



In keeping with Fred's wishes there will be no public calling hours or service. His family will be having a celebration of his life at a time to be announced.



Fred's family request memorial contributions be directed to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Street, Waterloo, N.Y. 13165.



Fred was born November 17, 1947 in Penn Yan the son of the late Walter J. and Catherine (Cronk) Smithoover. He retired from Zotos International, Geneva N.Y. He was an avid hunter and a life member of the Finger Lakes Conservation Club.



He is survived by his daughters Kim Smithoover, Marcie (Joe Orego) Traugh, Crystal (Rob Copp) Smithoover, Tammy Telvock; his sons Rob (Jennifer Millerd) Smithoover and Wally Smithoover; grandchildren Aaron Smithoover, Britney Elliott, Ethan Copp, Addison Copp, Garrett Dahl, Ava Smithoover, Jay Smithoover, Jordan Telvock, Mike Fedigan; his dog, Rosco; his sister, Trudy Nicastro; his brothers Carl (Natalie) Smithoover and Clayton (Loretta) Smithoover; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Patty A. (Plate) Smithoover; his sisters Clarissa "Crissy" Ricci and Shirley Strickler.

