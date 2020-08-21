1/
Fred O. Smithoover
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERLOO - Fred Smithoover, 72, passed away unexpectedly, Monday morning (August 17, 2020) at his home.

In keeping with Fred's wishes there will be no public calling hours or service. His family will be having a celebration of his life at a time to be announced.

Fred's family request memorial contributions be directed to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Street, Waterloo, N.Y. 13165.

Fred was born November 17, 1947 in Penn Yan the son of the late Walter J. and Catherine (Cronk) Smithoover. He retired from Zotos International, Geneva N.Y. He was an avid hunter and a life member of the Finger Lakes Conservation Club.

He is survived by his daughters Kim Smithoover, Marcie (Joe Orego) Traugh, Crystal (Rob Copp) Smithoover, Tammy Telvock; his sons Rob (Jennifer Millerd) Smithoover and Wally Smithoover; grandchildren Aaron Smithoover, Britney Elliott, Ethan Copp, Addison Copp, Garrett Dahl, Ava Smithoover, Jay Smithoover, Jordan Telvock, Mike Fedigan; his dog, Rosco; his sister, Trudy Nicastro; his brothers Carl (Natalie) Smithoover and Clayton (Loretta) Smithoover; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Patty A. (Plate) Smithoover; his sisters Clarissa "Crissy" Ricci and Shirley Strickler.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved