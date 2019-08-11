Home

Frederick Edson Alford Jr.


1962 - 2019
Frederick Edson Alford Jr. Obituary
Frederick Edson Alford, Jr., 56, passed away unexpectedly of an aortic dissection in Las Vegas.

A Celebration of Life will be announced in the near future.

Fred was born August 28, 1962 in Endicott, N.Y. to Frederick Alford, Sr. and Catherine Conley Alford. Fred belonged to Carpenters Union #1977 and enjoyed outdoor sports, boating, camping, barbequing and his Can Am.

Survivors include his life partner, Denise Haddix; son, Kenneth Alford (Dominique St Pierre) of Tempe, Ariz.; daughter, Amanda Ludwig (Jacob) of Wood River Jct, R.I.; and

grandchildren Kaitlyn and Killian Alford and Kaleyana and Deven Ludwig. Fred's siblings are Sharon Morehouse (Jeff), Cindy Dean and Dale Alford (Lynda). Also surviving are several nieces; and nephews; cousins; stepchildren Nicole Porter, Alexis Haddix and Andrea Richardson; grandchildren Gianna and Johnny.

Fred was preceded in death by his father; and grandparents Kenneth and Dorothy Alford and George and Catherine Conley.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
