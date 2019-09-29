|
CLIFTON SPRINGS–Frederick L. Gifford, age 94, passed away on September 26, 2019 at the Clifton Springs Nursing Home.
A celebration of Frederick's life will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday (October 4, 2019) at St. John's Episcopal Church, Clifton Springs. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, Clifton Springs or the Clifton Springs Historical Society at PO Box 112.
Frederick was born January 25, 1925 in Clifton Springs, son of the late Charles and Alithea (Clementi) Gifford. He served in the United States Army from 1943 until 1945 as a medic with the 104th Division and took part in the division battles in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany. Frederick was Postmaster for 25 years and Village Historian for 20 years. Frederick was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, where he was a Lay Reader, Vestreyman, and Warden. He was a past president of the C. S. School Board and C.S. Library and Master of the local Masonic Lodge. He also belonged to the local Rotary, Phelps American Legion And VFW.
Frederick is survived by his daughter, Linda (Larry) Goss; son, F. Ronald Gifford and partner, Caroline Kennedy; two grandchildren Matthew (Jennifer) Gifford and Lindsay (Matthew) Alvut; five great-grandchildren Vivienne, Olivia, William, Payton and Brooks; sister-in-law, Jean Gifford and several nieces and nephews.
Frederick is predeceased by his wife, Verna Shekell Gifford and brothers Roger Clementi Gifford and Gerald Sutherland Gifford.
Arrangements by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019