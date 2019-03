Obituary Guest Book View Sign

AUBURN - Frederick Leo Bolio, 82, passed peacefully into the hands of our Lord on Friday (February 22, 2019).



Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on March 4, 2019 from at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5) Elbridge, NY. Grange Memorial Service to be held at calling hours at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday (March 5) in the Elbridge Community Church, E. Main St.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the NYS Grange Youth Leadership Fund at 100 Grange Place, Cortland, NY 13045.



Fred was born September 19, 1936 in Watertown, N.Y. to Leo Bolio and Elizabeth Shietz. He graduated from Adams Center High School. He married the love of his life Charlotte Shearman on June 8, 1959, and they celebrated their 50-year anniversary prior to her passing in 2009.



Fred was a kind, loving, devout man who dedicated his life to his family, his church, and the Grange. His love of music was paramount, and he shared this with his children. He was a member of the Army National Guard. He had many jobs through the years, but his most honored position was his pastorship of the Jordan Baptist Church. He was a 7th degree 50-year member of the Grange and held multiple state-level positions. Of these, he most cherished his time as the NY State Grange Youth Director, where his and Charlotte's kind hearts and loving hands guided and touched the hearts and minds of the young members.



He is survived by his children Cindy (James) Pollard, Michael (Ginger) Bolio, Thomas (Marcy) Bolio, Mary (Matthew) Crossman, and Amy (John) Gifford, as well as his 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Bolio and sister, Betty Mekeel, many nieces and nephews, and countless loving friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Charlotte.



BUSH FUNERAL HOME



Elbridge 315-689-6116



bushfuneralhomes.com AUBURN - Frederick Leo Bolio, 82, passed peacefully into the hands of our Lord on Friday (February 22, 2019).Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on March 4, 2019 from at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5) Elbridge, NY. Grange Memorial Service to be held at calling hours at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday (March 5) in the Elbridge Community Church, E. Main St.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the NYS Grange Youth Leadership Fund at 100 Grange Place, Cortland, NY 13045.Fred was born September 19, 1936 in Watertown, N.Y. to Leo Bolio and Elizabeth Shietz. He graduated from Adams Center High School. He married the love of his life Charlotte Shearman on June 8, 1959, and they celebrated their 50-year anniversary prior to her passing in 2009.Fred was a kind, loving, devout man who dedicated his life to his family, his church, and the Grange. His love of music was paramount, and he shared this with his children. He was a member of the Army National Guard. He had many jobs through the years, but his most honored position was his pastorship of the Jordan Baptist Church. He was a 7th degree 50-year member of the Grange and held multiple state-level positions. Of these, he most cherished his time as the NY State Grange Youth Director, where his and Charlotte's kind hearts and loving hands guided and touched the hearts and minds of the young members.He is survived by his children Cindy (James) Pollard, Michael (Ginger) Bolio, Thomas (Marcy) Bolio, Mary (Matthew) Crossman, and Amy (John) Gifford, as well as his 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Bolio and sister, Betty Mekeel, many nieces and nephews, and countless loving friends.He is preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Charlotte.BUSH FUNERAL HOMEElbridge 315-689-6116 Funeral Home Bush Funeral Home

120 East Main Street

Elbridge , NY 13060

(315) 689-6116 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close