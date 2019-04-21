Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick M. Whitney. View Sign





Funeral services were held on April 13, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Huntington Beach, Calif.



Born and raised in Ovid, N.Y., the son of Merle and Lilah (Benaway) Whitney, Mr. Whitney graduated from Ovid Central High School in 1952. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1953, completing his service in 1956.



Fred met his wife Carolyn in Miami. Fred graduated from the University of Miami in 1962, with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. Fred married Carolyn at St. John's Presbyterian in 1960, fathered his children and worked as an electrical engineer and salesman in Miami until 1970, when he moved his family to Huntington Beach. Over the next 50 years Fred ran his own technology sales business, CTI Data Systems, as well as working with several other small businesses as a sales engineer. He finished his career as a teacher of electrical theory in Long Beach, California.



Fred was a devoted family man and enjoyed spending time outdoors camping, coaching baseball, fishing, jogging and horseback riding. He also was a multi-talented craftsman, building furniture and performing all kinds of home repair and remodeling.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Whitney; his daughter, Mary (Callie) Whitney; his son, John Whitney; daughter-in-law, Kellie Whitney and his sister, Joyce (Whitney) Williamson of Ovid, N.Y.; six grandchildren; and many close friends.



8200 Ellis Ave

Huntington Beach, CA 92646

