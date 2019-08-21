Home

Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
(585) 526-6500
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rushville United Methodist Church
26 N. Main St.
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Rushville United Methodist Church
26 N. Main Street
Frederick R. Brown


1939 - 2019
Frederick R. Brown Obituary
RUSHVILLE – Frederick R. Brown, age 80, died August 19, 2019.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday (August 26) at the Rushville United Methodist Church, 26 N. Main St. A Memorial Service will follow. A reception will be held at the Rushville Hose Co., 14 Railroad Ave.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Marcus Whitman Federal Hollow Scholarship Fund, 9 South Main St., Rushville, NY 14544, or to the Rushville Hose Co., P.O. Box 51, Rushville, NY 14544.

Fred was born on August 5, 1939 in Rochester, N.Y. He was the son of the late Frederick J. Brown and Ruth Zweigle Brown. Fred received a Bachelors Degree from Saint John Fisher. He owned and operated the Federal Hollow Staples store in Rushville for 45 years. Fred was a strong supporter of the Rushville Community and the Marcus Whitman Central School District.

Fred was an avid golfer. He most enjoyed time with Bette spent in his cabin over the last 25 years.

Fred is survived by children Wendy, Chris (Melissa), Melissa (Jerry), Katie (Ray), Meg (Matt), Maria (Greg), Liz (Rob), Joe, Nathan (Katherine); grandchildren Nick, Elizabeth, Audrey, Sophia, Molly, Phinn (Kirby), Oliver, Linus, Aidan, Brody, Evy, Memphis, Teaghan, Willa, Lilly and Florence; sisters Patricia and Barb; and brothers Richard (Lindsay) and Terry.

Fred was predeceased by his wife, Bette Brown, on September 6, 2017; sisters Sheila and Ginny; and brother, Tim.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Brown family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
