BLUFF POINT- Frederick Seymour Tillman II, died at home following a brief illness on Wednesday (May 15, 2019).



A memorial service to celebrate Fred's life will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Branchport, N.Y., Wednesday (May 22, 2019) at 3 p.m. followed by a reception at St. Luke's Parish House.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fred's memory should be made to St. Luke's Church, Branchport, N.Y.



Fred was born on October 29, 1945 in Penn Yan, N.Y. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1965 and then served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. Upon returning to Penn Yan he worked for many years with his father at Fred Tillman Floor Covering, and later at D & B, and, Faulkner Truss companies. Fred loved the land he grew up on and spent countless hours exploring the ever changing scenery and sharing it with others. Throughout his lifetime Fred was active in the Boy Scouts, the Branchport Rod and Gun Club, the Hammondsport Amateur Ham Radio Club, a founding member of the Wine Country Boat Club, and active with other sporting organizations.



Fred is survived by Sandra Davis Tillman, his wife of fifty years; his son, F. Christopher (Heather) Tillman; granddaughter, Anella Tillman; sisters Joanna (Wendell) Roelofs, Margaret Golden, and Cynthia Dady; several nieces, and nephews, as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his faithful canine companion, Ginger.



Fred was predeceased by his parents Fred and Gloria Tillman; and his infant sister, Alice Elizabeth.