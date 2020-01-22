|
ROMULUS – Frederick William "Fritz" Smith, age 68, of 1594 W. Blaine Road, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (January 19, 2020).
The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Friday (January 24) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 Main Street in Ovid. A memorial service will then be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m.
Interment will be held privately at Sand Hill Cemetery in Geneva.
Kindly consider a donation in Fred's memory to the POW-MIA, PO Box 1, Ovid VFW, Ovid, NY, attention: Ladies' Auxilliary.
Fred was born in Geneva on March 14, 1951, the eldest son of William and Betty Jane (Enslow) Smith. He was a graduate of Romulus High School, and then began a long career at Willard Psychiatric Center, retiring from Elmira Psychiatric Center as a mental hygiene therapy aide, where he touched many people's lives in positive ways.
Fred's children and grandson Henry were his pride and joy, and he made it very clear how much they were loved and cherished. He had an open, loving heart, loved live music, and greatly enjoyed his countless "Fred dances" with Sandy.
He was a lifelong Buffalo Bills and NASCAR fan, and an aficionado of multiple genres of music, as well as history, racing cars, old cemeteries, and vintage aircraft. He was a member of the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War. He also attended dirt car racing for many years at Canandaigua and Rolling Wheels, where he was a member of "The Top Row Gang," and was known to his racing buddies as "Fritz."
He is survived by his children Nicole Smith of Colchester, England and Erik (Gywnne Lim) Smith of Singapore; and their son Henry; his brother, Christopher Smith of Marion; and step siblings Mary Castle of Hamlin, Lloyd Rose of Omaha, Neb. and Cindy Wyckoff of Parker, Colo.; his step mother, Terry Rose Smith of Romulus; his life partner, Sandy Picchi of Tyre; mother of his children, Cindy Myer Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Fred was predeceased by his mother, Betty Jane Enslow Smith; and his father, William Wallace Smith.
