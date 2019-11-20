|
|
Gail A. Taylor went to her land of milk and honey and left behind her life of bread and water on November 11 after a long battle of health complications.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. (November 23) at Christ Community Church in Clyde with a luncheon to follow.
She was born in New London, Conn. on July 29, 1945 to Arthur and Marion Plumer. She spent her entire life in Wayne County and worked at Wayne County Social Services as a social worker. It was in her nature to always help others.
She is survived by her sister, Pam Olp of Seneca Falls; son, Robert A. Taylor (Dawn) of Lyons; daughter, Amy T. Carroll of Clyde; adoring granddaughters Kendra Bostic of Rochester and Morgan Carroll of Liverpool; great-grandchildren who will miss their mama tremendously, Jay'Vion, Niy'aAshia, U'niyiah.
She was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Marion; her husband, Robert L. Taylor; and loving companion, Art Petrosino.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019