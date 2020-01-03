|
GENEVA/SENECA FALLS – Mrs. Gail Lafler (Akens), age 72, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday (December 29, 2019).
At Gail's request, there will not be a traditional funeral and calling hours. A memorial service i planned for the near future.
Charitable donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made in Gail's name to the organizations she relied on and believed in Golisano Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, Autism Services of the Finger Lakes at Happiness House.
The daughter of the late Edward Akens and Evelyn Bonita Talomie, Gail was born in Moosic, Pa., later moving to Geneva, N.Y., and then residing in Seneca Falls, N.Y. for many years. A graduate of William Smith College and Nazareth College, Gail was a retired special education teacher and public school administrator in the Geneva and Clyde-Savannah school districts and an education specialist at Finger Lakes Community College.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck Lafler of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; sons Dennis Mahoney Jr. of Rochester, John (Nicole) Mahoney of Canandaigua, and Eric Sullivan of Seneca Falls; bother, Edward (Alice) Akens of Stanley, N.Y.; her beloved grandchildren Maximus, Giulia, Morgan, Maeve, Margaux and Marley Mahoney and Gabriel Sullivan; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Kelly Mahoney; her sister, Barbara McCarty; and her niece, Karen McCarty.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020