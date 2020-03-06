|
PENN YAN – Gail R Christiansen, 85, of Penn Yan entered into eternal life to be with her Lord and Savior unexpectedly on Tuesday (March 3, 2020) , surrounded by her loving family.
Calling hours will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday (March 8) at Weldon Funeral Home.
Additional calling hours will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday (March 9) followed by a Celebration of Gail's Life at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church 135 Hamilton St. Penn Yan.
Gail was born December 6, 1934, to Clarence and Margaret (Thompson) Sutherland, graduated from Penn Yan Academy class of 1952. Gail married the love of her life, Harold, on October 19, 1952. Together they continued the family tradition of dairy farming on the homestead, "CHRISTI Farm." Gail was a "hands on" partner with Harold helping with all the work on a dairy farm. While Gail had a true love of the land and animals, it could not compare to the love and devotion she had for God and family.
She is remembered by family and friends for her faith in God, her belief in only the good in all. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother as evident by her continuing support of her family's interests and activities.
Gail had a love for music. She sang in the community chorus and with St. Paul's Choir for most of her adult life. She enjoyed singing hymns with family and friends.
She is survived by her loving children Guy (Kathy), Paul, Kim (Terry) Carlson, Pat (Mike) Christensen, Jon (Marti), Carey (Rich Ott) Rivera; grandchildren Tim, Dan, Ryan Christiansen, Steven, Chris Carlson, Martin, Brian, Preston Christensen, Megan, Cody, Wyatt Christiansen, Patrick, Amanda Rivera, and Zackarie Ott; great-grandchildren Erin, Remy, Emery, Maeve, Fiona, Charlotte, Logan, Matthew, Cadence and Aurora; in-laws Bea Christensen, Jim (Dottie) Christiansen, Ralph (Pam) Christiansen, Dave (Mickie) Christiansen, and many nieces and nephews. Including her faithful companion Buddy.
Gail was predeceased by her husband, Harold (2015); parents Clarence and Margaret Sutherland; in-laws Paul and Agnes Christiansen; brothers Donald (Joan) Sutherland, Kenneth (Jackie) Sutherland; in-laws Elsie Johnson, Anton, Arnie and John (Polly) Christiansen, Vera (Doc) Champlin, Lilian (Ken)Owen, June (Elford) Braman.
The family sends a special thank you to Karin, Bernie and Stella for their love and care.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020