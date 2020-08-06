1/
Gail S. Yonge
1936 - 2020
PENN YAN – Gail S. Yonge, 83 of Penn Yan, passed away Monday (August 3, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday (August 13) at Weldon Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to either the First Baptist Church of Penn Yan or The First Baptist Church of Dundee.

Gail was born October 28, 1936, the daughter of the late Leighton and Marie Sorensen Shaw. Gail retired as a Elementary Music Teacher from Penn Yan School after 33 years was amember of the First Baptist Church of Penn Yan where she was the Choir Director for many years.

She always had a yard full of flowers that she loved to share with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling to all of the Dirt Tracks with her son Lance and to Florida and spent as much time as she could at the cottage.

Gail is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard (Whit) Yonge; sons Lance (Kissy) Yonge of Penn Yan, Phillip (Stephanie) Yonge of Fla.; a daughter, Mrs. (Micheal) Segrid Dombrowski of Dundee; grandchildren Kirsten, Takla, Brieanna,Kaitlin and Megan.

Friends may sign the guest book at Weldonfunerlahome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
