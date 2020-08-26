GENEVA - Gail W. Bruckner, 73, passed away peacefully at Strong Hospital on August 18, 2020, with her husband of 54 years, Robert, at her side.



A celebration of her life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday (August 28) at the Presbyterian Church in Geneva, N.Y.



She will be buried at a time yet to be determined in Virgil, N.Y., home of both her grandparents, where she spent so many wonderful weekends with them as well as her cousins.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Strong Hospital, Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Dr. Rochester, N.Y. 14642.



Gail was born in Cortland, N.Y., but raised in Geneva. Bob and Gail met at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and married in Laredo, Texas on August 26,1966. Gail was a housewife and mother. The only thing more enjoyable than raising four wonderful children, was being a grandmother.



She has one brother, Lyle, married to Nina (Tiano) living in Churchville, N.Y.; Gail and Bob have four children Daniel living in Cape Charles, VA and his ex-wife, Michele (Gallup) have three boys Joshua, Caleb, and Benjamin; Matthew married to Rebecca (Richner) lives in Lancaster, PA and have three daughters Grace, Emily, and Sarah; John married to Erika (Alexander) live with their three children Gianella, Braylee, and Grady in South Abington, PA; and Elizabeth married to Matthew Houle, lives with their daughter, Abigail, in Derry, N.H.



Her father and mother, Nelson and Carol Warren, had predeceased her.



The family is especially grateful to Dr. Paul Barr, and the entire staff at Wilmot Cancer Center.

