NORTH ROSE – Garrett C. Zimmerman, infant son of Ryan and Michelle (Rutt) Zimmerman of Brown Road, North Rose, N.Y., passed away at birth on Friday (November 29, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, N.Y.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Funeral services and burial in Pleasant Ridge Mennonite Cemetery, Town of Butler, N.Y. will be at the convenience of the family.
In addition to Garrett's parents, he is survived by one sister, Aubrie Zimmerman; three brothers Jaren, Micah, and Dillon Zimmerman; his paternal grandparents Warren and Linda Zimmerman of Penn Yan, N.Y.; and his maternal grandparents Delmar and Nancy Rutt of Savannah, N.Y.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Garrett at doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019