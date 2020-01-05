|
|
PHELPS – Garry Wayne Clock, 71, died peacefully on Friday (December 27, 2019) at the Clifton Springs Nursing Home, Clifton Springs, N.Y. Present at his side were his wife of 49 years, Marianne Ross Clock; and sons Jason Clock of Washington, D.C. and Jared (Kristin) Clock of Mountain View, Calif.
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. on March 21, 2020 at the Clifton Springs United Methodist Church, Clifton Springs, N.Y. A Masonic memorial service will also be held.
Contributions in Garry's name may be made to the Clifton Springs United Methodist Church or the Phelps Community Memorial Library.
Garry was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on March 23, 1948. He was the son of Vernon Covert Clock and Ruth DeGraw Clock. He graduated from Ovid Central School in 1966 and from the University of Rochester in 1970 with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. He held a graduate degree from the National School of Finance and Management, Fairfield University, Fairfield, Conn. He worked for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as a bank examiner/ EDP specialist from June 1970 to January 2004 with a three year break when he worked for the Rochester Community Savings Bank as an auditor. He was an electronic funds transfer expert with the FDIC and taught several data processing schools at the FDIC training center in Arlington, Va. He traveled across the country to all FDIC regions to offer training in preparation for Y2K. He was chosen as the FDIC New York Region's outstanding employee of the year. In retirement, he served on the supervisory board of the Finger Lakes Credit Union and cared for his English bulldog, Winston.
Garry married his wife , Marianne, on August 29, 1970. He enjoyed traveling and was pleased to have visited all the continents. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and RV camping with his family. He and his wife wintered for several years in St. Augustine Beach , Fla., where they attended the Anastasia Baptist Church.
Garry was a member and past master of Garoga-Sincerity Masonic Lodge #200, Phelps, N.Y. With his wife, he volunteered at the Phelps Community Memorial Library.
Garry loved music, played the trumpet and liked to ballroom dance. He sang in the choirs of the United Church of Phelps and the Clifton Springs United Methodists Church where he and his family worshiped.
In addition to his wife and sons, Garry is survived by a brother, Lynn (LaVelda) Clock of Lompoc, Calif.; and a sister, Joyce Doran of Waterloo, N.Y.
Garry was a faithful husband, loving father and loyal friend. He will be missed dearly by his family , his friends and his church. God grant him eternal peace.
Arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street, Phelps.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020