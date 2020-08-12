1/
Gary A. Sheppard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STANLEY- Gary A. Sheppard, age 57, died at home surrounded by his family on Friday (August 7, 2020).

There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be private for the family.

It is requested that memorial donations be made to Beverly Animal Shelter 50 E. River Road Waterloo, NY 13165 or Wilmot Cancer Center 601 Elmwood Ave. Rochester, NY 14642.

Gary was born on March 31, 1963 in Geneva, N.Y., the son of Norma Hubbard Sheppard and David Sheppard. He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1981 where he had a successful wresting career. Gary enjoyed hunting and riding motocross.

Gary is survived by his mother, Norma Sheppard of Geneva; father, David (Nancy) Sheppard of Stanley; brothers Dale (Tracy) Sheppard of Clifton Springs, Robert Sheppard of Stanley, Scott Sheppard of Stanley, Dan (Shaina) Sheppard of Stanley; Gary's girlfriend, Tracey Thomas of Canandaigua; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins; also many life long friends.

Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cheney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Norma and family,
My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Remember the great times .
Linda Shaffer
Linda Shaffer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved