STANLEY- Gary A. Sheppard, age 57, died at home surrounded by his family on Friday (August 7, 2020).



There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be private for the family.



It is requested that memorial donations be made to Beverly Animal Shelter 50 E. River Road Waterloo, NY 13165 or Wilmot Cancer Center 601 Elmwood Ave. Rochester, NY 14642.



Gary was born on March 31, 1963 in Geneva, N.Y., the son of Norma Hubbard Sheppard and David Sheppard. He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1981 where he had a successful wresting career. Gary enjoyed hunting and riding motocross.



Gary is survived by his mother, Norma Sheppard of Geneva; father, David (Nancy) Sheppard of Stanley; brothers Dale (Tracy) Sheppard of Clifton Springs, Robert Sheppard of Stanley, Scott Sheppard of Stanley, Dan (Shaina) Sheppard of Stanley; Gary's girlfriend, Tracey Thomas of Canandaigua; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins; also many life long friends.



Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

