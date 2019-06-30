WATERLOO–Gary G. Britt, 72, died Wednesday (June 26, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Sunday (July 7) at the Chapel at the Spa, 11 E. Main St., Clifton Springs, N.Y. Rev. Gail Conners, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.
Gary was born Sept. 28, 1946, in Auburn, N.Y., the son of Clair J. and Doris "Marge" Brindak Britt. He was a graduate of Southern Cayuga High School. Gary earned his Associate's Degree from SUNY Morrisville, Morrisville, N.Y. He was employed Garden Way and later, Country Home Products. Later he was a courier for Rochester Regional Health. Gary was an avid NASCAR fan.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Judy Britt; children Jennifer (Mike) Slywka of Waterloo, N.Y., Brian Meyer of Syracuse, N.Y., Elizabeth Britt of Vermont, and Julie (Justin) Kiger of Maine; grandchildren Derek,Kyle, and Nolan Slywka and Caleb and Gabriel Barrows; siblings Thomas (Janet Sigona) Britt of King Ferry, N.Y., Janet (John Dojka) Britt of Cambridge, N.Y., Kathy (Abi) Almeer of Union Springs, N.Y., and Clair J. (Mary) Britt, Jr. of Lyons; many cousins; nieces; and nephews.
Gary was predeceased by his parents; and sisters Libby Long and Margaret Haring.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 30 to July 2, 2019