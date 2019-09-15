|
INTERLAKEN – Gary Marvin Porter, 73, of Interlaken, formerly of Penn Yan, passed away at Geneva General Hospital on Friday (September 6, 2019).
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Gary at 1 p.m. on Friday (September 20) at the Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel, 201 E. Elm St., Penn Yan, NY 14527. Inurnment will take place at 2 p.m. in Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gary's name to the Humane Society of Yates County, 1216 SR 14A, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Gary was born on December 23, 1945 in Elmira, N.Y. He was raised in Penn Yan, served four years in the Air Force, was an EMT for Penn Yan Ambulance, he received his Bachelor's degree from Elmira College after first attending Corning, worked for the Seneca Army Depot for eight years, and was a member of the Mason's.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betti" Stevens Porter; his children Shawn (Mindy) Grube, Doug Porter and Carrie Potts-Porter; and four grandchildren.
Gary was predeceased by his parents Donald and Delores Vedder Porter.
Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.townsendwoodfuneralchapel.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019