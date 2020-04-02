Home

Gary S. Valerio


1947 - 2020
Gary S. Valerio Obituary
WATERLOO – Gary S. Valerio, 72, passed away Monday (March 30, 2020) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, N.Y.

According to the requirements relating to the COVID-19, there will be no prior calling hours. There will be a Graveside service in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y. at the convenience of the family.

Gary was born in DeRuyter, N.Y. on May 6, 1947. He was the son of Albert and the late Theresa J. (Ginney) Valerio. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Waterloo, N.Y. He worked as a Senior Computer Operator at Citi Bank Student Loans, INC. in Pittsford, N.Y. Gary was also a member of NYS Grange from 1963 to 1979 and a past Master of Lysander Grange, Waterloo, N.Y. He was a member and past Master of the Seneca Lodge #113 F&AM from 1999 to 2002. He was a member and past Commander and Chief of Scottish Rite Mason, Corning, N.Y. from 1999 to 2003. He has been a member of the Waterloo Lions Club since 2007, and past King Lion 2012 to 2013. Gary also was Eucharistic Lay Reader of his church. He was a dedicated member of all he was involved in and enjoyed the friends he has made over the years.

Gary is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Diane (Ricciuti) Valerio of Waterloo, N.Y.; son, Dominick Albert Valerio of Auburn, N.Y.; daughter, Shana Marie (Tim McDonald) of Fairport, N.Y.; his father, Albert Valerio of Cato, N.Y.; sister, Valerie Jean (David) Forshee of Cato, N.Y.

His is predeceased by his mother, Theresa J. (Ginney) Valerio.

Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Gary at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2020
