GENEVA- Geena Lee Ravashiere, 24, passed away unexpectedly from a heart related condition on Sun. (March 31, 2019) at home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday (April 30) at 2 p.m. at St. Stephen's Church.
Geena was born on Aug. 13, 1994 in Geneva and was a daughter of John T. and Pamela A. (Calabrese) Ravashiere.
She is survived by her parents John and Pamela Ravashiere of Geneva; sister, Christina Ravashiere of Geneva; aunts and uncles Kim Eddington, Grace (Andy) Feaster, Barb Bobzin, Mike, David, Leo and Russell (Darlene) Calabrese, Mike (Diane) Ravashiere and Mary Fran (Jerry) Debien; special cousin, Daniel Eddington and several other cousins.
Geena was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Michael and Lena Calabrese; paternal grandparents Thomas and Agnes Ravashiere.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019