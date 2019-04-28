Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geena Lee Ravashiere. View Sign Service Information Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM St. Stephen's Church Send Flowers Obituary

GENEVA- Geena Lee Ravashiere, 24, passed away unexpectedly from a heart related condition on Sun. (March 31, 2019) at home.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday (April 30) at 2 p.m. at St. Stephen's Church.



Geena was born on Aug. 13, 1994 in Geneva and was a daughter of John T. and Pamela A. (Calabrese) Ravashiere.



She is survived by her parents John and Pamela Ravashiere of Geneva; sister, Christina Ravashiere of Geneva; aunts and uncles Kim Eddington, Grace (Andy) Feaster, Barb Bobzin, Mike, David, Leo and Russell (Darlene) Calabrese, Mike (Diane) Ravashiere and Mary Fran (Jerry) Debien; special cousin, Daniel Eddington and several other cousins.



Geena was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Michael and Lena Calabrese; paternal grandparents Thomas and Agnes Ravashiere.

