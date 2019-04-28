Geena Lee Ravashiere (1994 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geena Lee Ravashiere.
Service Information
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Stephen's Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

GENEVA- Geena Lee Ravashiere, 24, passed away unexpectedly from a heart related condition on Sun. (March 31, 2019) at home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday (April 30) at 2 p.m. at St. Stephen's Church.

Geena was born on Aug. 13, 1994 in Geneva and was a daughter of John T. and Pamela A. (Calabrese) Ravashiere.

She is survived by her parents John and Pamela Ravashiere of Geneva; sister, Christina Ravashiere of Geneva; aunts and uncles Kim Eddington, Grace (Andy) Feaster, Barb Bobzin, Mike, David, Leo and Russell (Darlene) Calabrese, Mike (Diane) Ravashiere and Mary Fran (Jerry) Debien; special cousin, Daniel Eddington and several other cousins.

Geena was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Michael and Lena Calabrese; paternal grandparents Thomas and Agnes Ravashiere.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.