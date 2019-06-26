NEWARK–Gene E. Hamelynck, 78, passed away suddenly on Sunday (June 23) at his home.
Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (June 27) and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday (June 28) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark.
Gene's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday following calling hours. Burial will take place in Newark Cemetery (North Main Street) after the funeral service.
In memory of Gene, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the , 25 Circle Street, Rochester, NY 14607.
Gene was born the son of the late Leo and Beatrice (Ellis) Hamelynck on Sunday, December 8, 1940 in Sodus, N.Y. Gene joined the Navy and proudly served his country until his retirement after 20 years. He then worked for Parker-Hanfin. Gene was a member of St. Marks Episcopal Church, an active member of the American Legion, VFW and the Palmyra Moose Lodge 1420. Most of all Gene loved spending time with his family and loved and missed his wife, Sandra.
Gene will be remembered by his daughter, Candy Tucker; granddaughter, Kayla (Corie) Synder; grandsons Stephen and Joshua Hamelynck; great-grandchildren Damien, Sean, Jayden and Elijah; sister, Bonnie (CP) Adkins; sisters-in-law Bonnie Hamelynck and Kelly McMillin; brothers-in-law Gary (Sharon) McMillin and Tim (Susan) Edwards; special friends Terry Dishaw and Kasey McGee; many nieces; nephews; and cousins
Gene was predeceased by his wife, Sandra; son, Gene Jr.; son-in-law, David Tucker; and brother, Gerald Hamelynck.
The funeral home proudly flies the Navy flag in honor of Gene's service to our Country.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 26 to June 28, 2019