CLYDE – Gene R. Butler, 78, died Monday (February 3, 2020) at the Newark Manor Nursing Home in Newark.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (February 15th) at the Tyre Reformed Church, State Route 414, Tyre, New York.
Gene was born on November 22, 1941 in Lyons, the son of the late Clifford and Blanche Carroll Butler. He retired from Maxwell, Boden and Rice Nursery where he worked in maintenance. Mr. Butler started his own nursery Tyre Gardens over 40 years ago. Gene loved to dream up things and build them. He was an inventor at heart. He had recorded several patents over the years.
Gene is survived by his wife, Christine; three children Greg (Diane) Butler, Dawn (Timothy) Almekinder and Jeffery (Stacy) Butler all of Lyons; six grandchildren Brad, Josh, Jordon, Nick, Amanda and Amber; four great-grandchildren; four step-children Stephen (Maureen) Strimple of Buffalo, Kenny (Zianka) Strimple of Rochester, Wendy (Darby) Noonan of La. and Matthew (Tara) Schilb of Ariz.; six step-grandchildren; a sister, Karen Weed; a brother, Carl Butler; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; five sisters; and three brothers.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020