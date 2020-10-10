1/1
Genevieve Margaret "Peggy" Kent
1925 - 2020
EAST LANSING, Mich.,/SENECA FALLS - Peggy Kent, 95, passed away of natural causes on Saturday (September 26). She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

No service is planned at this time. Peggy's ashes will be buried next to Tom's in the Fort Custer National Military Cemetery in Augusta, Mich., at a time when family can gather once again to celebrate her life.

Peggy was born in 1925 in New York City to James and Della (Maguire) Henry. She spent several of her formative years in Boston, but eventually relocated to Syracuse, N.Y., where she worked as a secretary for General Motors and the Internal Revenue Service. She married Thomas Kent on November 3, 1956. In 1960, they settled permanently in Seneca Falls, N.Y., where she worked for the school system for many years. Together they raised two children, Polly and Andrew. In 2010, she moved to East Lansing, Mich., to be near her daughter.

She is survived by her daughter, Polly; son-in-law, Paul McAllister; daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Kent (Kuric); four grandsons Harrison, Trevor and Miles Kent, and Keith McAllister; two step granddaughters Angeline McAllister and Cassandra Blake (Anthony); and one step great-granddaughter, Annabelle Scott.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her five brothers; her husband, Tom; and her son, Andy.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2020.
