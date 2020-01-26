Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George C. Hicks


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George C. Hicks Obituary
LYONS/PHELPS – George C. Hicks, age 64, died on Wednesday (January 22, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.

At the request of the family, funeral services will be private.

George was born May 17, 1955 in Geneva, N.Y. the son of the late Dennis and Mary Devereaux Hicks.

He is survived by brothers and sisters Dennis (Terri) Hicks of Stanley, Elaine (Dane) Hackley of Las Vegas, Jack (B.J.) Hicks of Phelps, Loretta (Mike) Horn of N.C., Marla (Joe) Sweeney of Phelps, Steve (Vicki) Hicks of Phelps; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and step-father, Paul Steen.

Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cheney Funeral Home
Download Now