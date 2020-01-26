|
|
LYONS/PHELPS – George C. Hicks, age 64, died on Wednesday (January 22, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.
At the request of the family, funeral services will be private.
George was born May 17, 1955 in Geneva, N.Y. the son of the late Dennis and Mary Devereaux Hicks.
He is survived by brothers and sisters Dennis (Terri) Hicks of Stanley, Elaine (Dane) Hackley of Las Vegas, Jack (B.J.) Hicks of Phelps, Loretta (Mike) Horn of N.C., Marla (Joe) Sweeney of Phelps, Steve (Vicki) Hicks of Phelps; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; and step-father, Paul Steen.
Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020