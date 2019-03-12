PORT GIBSON/NEWARK–George E. Craig, 69, of Atwater St., died March 9, 2019.
Friends may call Thursday (March 14) 4 to 6 p.m. at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, where services will be held at 6 p.m., with Military honors. Burial in E. Palmyra Cemetery in the spring.
George was born in Newark on January 10, 1950, son of Richard and Betty VerBridge Craig. He worked at Fold Pak in Newark for 18 years, and Pactiv in Canandaigua in the warehouse. He served in Army in Korea, he was a dog handler.
Survived by his son, Jonas (Rebecca) Canfield of Cohocton; daughter, Eva (Troy) Craig- Simizon; eight grandchildren; close cousins Doug and Robin VerBridge.
