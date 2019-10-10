Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Mashewske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. "Sonny" Mashewske Jr.


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George E. "Sonny" Mashewske Jr. Obituary
NEWARK/PHELPS - George E. Mashewske Jr. "Sonny", 80, a resident of Newark Terrace for the last year and half, died on Tuesday (October 8, 2019) at Unity Hospital in Rochester. He previously was from Phelps and Ferguson Corners.

Friends may call from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Ellen Donnan officiating. Burial will be in Bellona Cemetery.

It is requested that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Association for the Visually Blind and Impaired 422 South Clinton Ave. Rochester, NY 14620

George was born on March 9, 1939 in Torrey, N.Y. the son of the late George E. Sr. and Helen Bonna Mashewske. He grew up on the family farm in Ferguson Corners with his 2 sisters and 1 brother. He joined the Army reserves at the age of 18 (1957-1964) after graduating from Gorham Central School. In 1966, George built his own home in Ferguson Corners. He was employed by International Paper where was he was a print press operator for 37 1/2 years and retired at the age of 59 1/2. He was a rental property owner, Vegetable and fruit farmer along with his wife Linda for many years. George was an avid Nascar and Dirt Track fan. He enjoyed scratch off lottery tickets, trivia, finances, the Stock Market, politics and weather. He enjoyed a good chat talking about the old days and drinking a beer. George's life desire was for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to have good educations and lifetime success.

George is survived by his children Terri (Ronald) Colton of Waterloo, Christine (Jeffrey Wang) Couperus-Mashewske of Ogdensburg, Douglas (Alicia St. Thomas) Mashewske; grandchildren Matthew (Megan) Colton, Joshua (Lauren Michels) Colton and Arielle (Frank) McGuigan Kyle, Cody, Katrina, Anna, Andrew, Abraham and Aaron Couperus; great-grandchildren Brayden Polce, Lilah, Gage, Olivia Colton and the Leap year baby 2020; sister, Margaret Sheppard and brother, Raymond (Doris) Mashewske both of Penn Yan; special friend, Fred from Newark Terrace

He was predeceased by his wife, Linda in 2011; sister, Joyce McElwee and step-son, Howard Van Keuren.

George's family would like to thank the staff at Newark Terrace for the exceptional care of their father.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cheney Funeral Home
Download Now