NEWARK/PHELPS - George E. Mashewske Jr. "Sonny", 80, a resident of Newark Terrace for the last year and half, died on Tuesday (October 8, 2019) at Unity Hospital in Rochester. He previously was from Phelps and Ferguson Corners.
Friends may call from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Ellen Donnan officiating. Burial will be in Bellona Cemetery.
It is requested that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Association for the Visually Blind and Impaired 422 South Clinton Ave. Rochester, NY 14620
George was born on March 9, 1939 in Torrey, N.Y. the son of the late George E. Sr. and Helen Bonna Mashewske. He grew up on the family farm in Ferguson Corners with his 2 sisters and 1 brother. He joined the Army reserves at the age of 18 (1957-1964) after graduating from Gorham Central School. In 1966, George built his own home in Ferguson Corners. He was employed by International Paper where was he was a print press operator for 37 1/2 years and retired at the age of 59 1/2. He was a rental property owner, Vegetable and fruit farmer along with his wife Linda for many years. George was an avid Nascar and Dirt Track fan. He enjoyed scratch off lottery tickets, trivia, finances, the Stock Market, politics and weather. He enjoyed a good chat talking about the old days and drinking a beer. George's life desire was for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to have good educations and lifetime success.
George is survived by his children Terri (Ronald) Colton of Waterloo, Christine (Jeffrey Wang) Couperus-Mashewske of Ogdensburg, Douglas (Alicia St. Thomas) Mashewske; grandchildren Matthew (Megan) Colton, Joshua (Lauren Michels) Colton and Arielle (Frank) McGuigan Kyle, Cody, Katrina, Anna, Andrew, Abraham and Aaron Couperus; great-grandchildren Brayden Polce, Lilah, Gage, Olivia Colton and the Leap year baby 2020; sister, Margaret Sheppard and brother, Raymond (Doris) Mashewske both of Penn Yan; special friend, Fred from Newark Terrace
He was predeceased by his wife, Linda in 2011; sister, Joyce McElwee and step-son, Howard Van Keuren.
George's family would like to thank the staff at Newark Terrace for the exceptional care of their father.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019