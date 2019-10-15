|
NEWARK/PHELPS - George E. Mashewske Jr. "Sonny", 80, a resident of Newark Terrace for the last year and half, died on Tuesday (Oct. 8, 2019) at Unity Hospital in Rochester. He previously was from Phelps and Ferguson Corners.
Friends called from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Cheney Funeral Home, 70 Main St., Phelps. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Ellen Donnan officiating. Burial will be in Bellona Cemetery.
It is requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Association for the Visually Blind and Impaired, 422 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester, NY 14620.
George was born on March 9, 1939, in Torrey, N.Y., the son of the late George E. Sr. and Helen Bonna Mashewske. He grew up on the family farm in Ferguson Corners with his two sisters and one brother. He joined the Army Reserves at the age of 18 (1957-1964) after graduating from Gorham Central School. In 1966, George built his own home in Ferguson Corners. He was employed by International Paper where he was a print press operator for 37 1/2 years and retired at the age of 59 1/2. He was a rental property owner, vegetable and fruit farmer along with his wife, Linda, for many years. George was an avid Nascar and Dirt Track fan. He enjoyed scratch-off lottery tickets, trivia, finances, the Stock Market, politics and weather. He enjoyed a good chat talking about the old days and drinking a beer. George's life desire was for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to have good educations and lifetime success.
George is survived by his children Terri (Ronald) Colton of Waterloo, Christine (Jeffrey Wang) Couperus-Mashewske of Ogdensburg, Douglas (Alicia St. Thomas) Mashewske; grandchildren Matthew (Megan) Colton, Joshua (Lauren Michels) Colton and Arielle (Frank) McGuigan, Kyle (Stephanie), Cody, Katrina, Anna, Andrew, Abraham and Aaron Couperus; great-grandchildren Brayden Polce, Lilah, Gage, Olivia Colton and the Leap Year baby 2020; sister, Margaret Sheppard, and brother, Raymond (Doris) Mashewske, both of Penn Yan; several nieces and nephews as well as a special nephew, Jeff who is now the owner of George's beloved 1979 Trans Am; special friend, Fred from Newark Terrace.
He was predeceased by his wife, Linda in 2011; sister, Joyce McElwee, and stepson, Howard Van Keuren.
George's family would like to thank the staff at Newark Terrace for the exceptional care of their father.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019